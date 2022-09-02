Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor step out of airport in style

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. The actors are about to be parents and Alia's pregnancy fashion game is on point. Alia and Ranbir are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The actors will be seen for the first time on the silver screen together with Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir have started the promotions of the film in full swing. Directed by Ajan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Alia, who is currently pregnant, is slaying the pregnancy fashion game in style. A day back, Alia and Ranbir were spotted by the paparazzi outside Mumbai airport and the couple looked stunning as ever as they posed for the cameras. Alia embraced her baby bump in a short summer black dress, while Ranbir exuded his boyish charm in a blue T-shirt and jeans. Alia looked pretty as ever in the pregnancy glow as she decked up in a full-sleeved little black dress with quirky prints in multiple colours all throughout. The dress came with a closed neckline and featured pleated details below the waist. Ranbir, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a prussian blue T-shirt and a pair of denims. In his style, Ranbir wore his cap and carried a bag on his shoulders. Take a look at their airport fashion here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed together for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Alia and Ranbir looked happy together as they posed for the cameras. All masked up, Ranbir held Alia as they posed for the paparazzi outside the airport. Alia wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part. Alia opted for comfy pastel blue flip flops while Ranbir wore white sneakers. Alia looked pretty in glowing makeup as she complemented her attire. In minimal eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows and contoured face, Alia aced the airport fashion in style.

Alia and Ranbir started dating on the sets of Brahmastra and got married in a dreamy wedding on their balcony in April, 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy together in June, 2022.