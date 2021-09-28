PHOTOS: Raveena Tandon looks like a dream in a white and gold silk dress

Raveena Tandon knows exactly how to drive our mid-week blues away. On Tuesday, the actor dropped a snippet from her best-dressed diaries, and it is as stunning as ever. Raveena slipped into a traditional attire and made us stop and stare at her beauty. In a set of pictures on Instagram, the actor gave us a glimpse of her look, and we can’t help but drool.

Raveena made the combination of white and gold look good with her pictures. The actress chose a long traditional embellished dress with cold-shoulder sleeves. The cream silk dress came embroidered with floral patterned sequins, making the star look as elegant as ever. One of the pictures shows Raveena posing with her eyes away from the camera. The other is a close-up of her face.

Raveena added a much necessary dash of colour to her attire with emerald green accessories. She chose pearl-adorned emerald earrings and a statement neckpiece to glam up her look.

Raveena’s Instagram profile is replete with her stunning looks in traditional attires. Her Instagram family is obsessed with her style sense, and that’s why, when she posted this fresh set of pictures, it soon garnered lots of appreciation from her friends and fans.

Here’s a look at her photos:

The actor also did her hair in an up-do to match the elegant vibe of the attire. She pulled her hair back in a bun and a puffy hairdo. With winged eyeliner, kajal, blushed-up cheeks and a soft pink lipstick, Raveena was ready to make social media come to a standstill.

“Dreams of white and gold,” Raveena referred to her choice of colours for the attire in her Instagram caption.

The actress surely makes the white and gold combination look more stunning. For fashion lovers who like to go traditional once in a while, this is youre cue to take notes from the actor’s looks.

