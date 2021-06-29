Raveena Tandon suggests ‘balancing senses’ with Yoga’s Siddhasana, dhyana mudra

A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine explored the healing benefits of Yoga and meditation as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19 and revealed that there are anti-inflammatory effects associated with them. As the anxiety of a third Covid-19 wave begins to take a toll on us, Bollywood sensation Raveena Tandon encourages fitness freaks to channel their Zen mode through Yoga and inspires ‘balancing your body, soul, and mind’ with simple Siddhasana and dhyana mudra.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Raveena flooded the Internet with a slew of her sultry pictures as she exercised in the lap of nature. Sharing refreshing pictures and videos, Raveena gave fans a glimpse of her calming workout session in the midst of a forest clearing.

Ditching athleisure wear to look her glamorous best, Raveena was seen dolled up in a bright yellow crop top, teamed with a pair of yellow palazzo pants and layered them with a long shimmery yellow shrug. Letting the breeze play with her hair, Raveen sat cross-legged with eyes closed deep in meditation and hands resting on her knees.

“When I’m most at peace .. my Zen, my meditation when surrounded by the natural elements , love peace, happiness . appier (sic),” she shared in the caption. Raveena added, “Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul, and mind in order to live healthily and live in peace (sic).”

In another set of pictures, the diva was seen nailing dhyana mudra as she sat in the quest for “inner peace”.

Benefits:

Siddhasana or Yoga’s Accomplished pose or Siddhi's pose is ideal position for meditating. It is excellent for increasing flexibility in hips and groin/inner thigh muscles.

It not only opens the practitioner’s hips, chest and shoulders but also lengthens the spine, improves posture, stretches the front of the ankles, strengthens calf muscles, activates the chakras, keeps the mind alert, reduces stress and anxiety and helps to balance the activities of the reproductive organs.

Dhyana mudra’s constant practice helps relieve blood pressure woes and heart aliments. It not only helps to progress in meditation but also gives pure thoughts to the meditator to attain peace.

From strengthening the muscles in the body to making blood circulation become normal, this mudra is simply a hand gesture that embodies the mind to go deep into meditation, to reflect and contemplate. Since it is specially designed to deepen the levels of meditation, it helps to let one control their emotions or feelings and increases the practitioner’s concentration power.

