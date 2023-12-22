Did you know the Colour of the Year 2024 is Peach Fuzz? Yes! Pantone, a company known for its colour-matching system, has recently declared Peach Fuzz as the Colour of the Year 2024 and since the announcement, it has been a talk of the globe. Playing with Pantone: Expert guide for men to style Peach Fuzz, Colour of the Year 2024 (Photo by Norma Mortenson on Pexels)

This colour is velvety, gentle and subtly sensual yet warm and wholesome and can definitely be the secret sauce to bring out new shades of your wardrobe and personality. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sean Ashby, Founder and MD of aussieBum, suggested what men can do to spice up their wardrobe with peach fuzz -

A touch of sophistication to tracksuits

With New Year around the corner, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe. Whether you are someone whose style is a talk of the town or a fitness fanatic who needs sturdy athleisure, trendy Peach Fuzz tracksuits are a must-have attire for you. Moreover, this colour talks on your behalf about the astonishing sense of fashion you possess. This is your cue to get on with the trend and add Peach Fuzz coloured tracksuit to your wardrobe.

Trend with the Tees

Go beyond the basic plain blacks and whites and switch up your tee collection with Peach Fuzz. Whether you're a crew neck enthusiast or prefer the laid-back V-neck style, adding peach to your wardrobe instantly revives your casual wardrobe. Make your tees the personal style canvas, radiating your vibe. So, why not let your tees do the talking, making a statement about your fabulous fashion sense in this delightful Peach Fuzz hue!

Sweater

With a hot cup of coffee and the coziest Peach Fuzz-hued sweater, rewrite the rules of winter warmth. The plush, fuzzy texture, paired with this trendy colour, creates the perfect blend of comfort and style. With mercury dropping and the chills seeping down the Tees, let your sweater not just shield you from the cold but also make a bold fashion statement. Peach Fuzz sweaters aren't just for warmth; they can be your go-to for a snug and stylish winter ahead, ensuring you stay comfortably on-trend.

Bold Innerwear

Its time your daily essentials get a bold upgrade with Peach Fuzz-toned innerwear. From snug boxers to sleek briefs, innerwear adds a pop of vibrant color beneath your everyday attire, and is a personal style secret to build your day and vibe from. Play with the pantone and get yourself undies that help you start each day with a statement. So, why settle for ordinary when your innerwear can reflect your fun and vibrant personality, bringing out your everyday look.

Exuding Elegance with Swimwear

Imagine making a splash at the pool or beach in Peach Fuzz-coloured swimwear that's all about elegance and class. This sophisticated yet playful shade transforms your swim attire into a fashion-forward statement. Trunks or board shorts, Peach Fuzz swimwear ensures you make waves not just in the water but also in style.

Peachy Athleisure Wear

Amp up your workout wardrobe by adding Peach to your athleisure wear. Joggers to hoodies, each piece is a nod to your active lifestyle with a touch of trendy sophistication. Whether you're hitting the gym or keeping it casual, Peachy Athleisure Wear promises to keep you comfy, stylish, and on-trend. Because why settle for anything less when you can rock that peachy vibe during every active pursuit?

A colour can do a lot to enhance your looks and bring out not just your features but also your personality. Peach fuzz goes beyond the trend – It is about radiating a vibe that’s as unique as wholesome. Men, do try out new shades to bring out more colours in yourself.