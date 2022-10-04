Ponniyin Selvan star Trishan Krishnan’s ethnics for promotion diaries. All pics

Trisha Krishnan is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Ponniyin Selvan: I. also referred to as PS1, the Mani Ratnam directorial opened big at the box office on September 30. Besides Trisha, the film is star-studded with a cast ensemble including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal. Trisha is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, shared snippets from the promotion diaries on her Instagram profile and made us drool yet again.

Trisha matched the festive vibe around her in an ethnic ensemble. The Navratri festivities are on throughout the country and the actor dropped major cues of ethnic fashion for us to ace the perfect Navratri evening look. Trisha looked like a dream come true in a stunning salwar suit as she made fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Trisha, for the promotions, played muse to fashion designer house Rhua and picked the ensemble. Trisha decked up in a beige anarkali salwar with quarter sleeves decorated in golden zari details at the borders. The kurta featured a round neckline and flowy details below a golden belt at the waist. She further teamed it with beige formal trousers with gathered up details at the ankles. Take a look at her pictures here:

Trisha looked stunning as ever as she further accessorised her look for the day in open tresses styled in sofy wavy curls with a side part. Styled by fashion stylist Eka and assisted by makeup artist Umesh Pawar, Trisha decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small black bindi.

Trisha, in Ponniyin Selvan” I, played the role of Ilaiya Piratti, the Chola princess and daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola and Aditha Karikalan. The film is adapted from the 1955 book of the same name, authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy.