Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Pooja Hegde in 5k bikini flaunts messy vacay hair before a swim in Maldives: Pic inside
fashion

Pooja Hegde in 5k bikini flaunts messy vacay hair before a swim in Maldives: Pic inside

Pooja Hegde stuns in a black and white bikini worth ₹5k while flaunting her messy vacation hair. The picture is from her holiday in the Maldives.
Pooja Hegde in 5k bikini flaunts messy vacay hair before a swim in Maldives: Pic inside
Published on Dec 19, 2021 12:28 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

If you look at the Instagram accounts of your favourite celebrities who escaped to the Maldives, it will look as if they are still not over their beach vacation. Many have been sharing back-to-back throwback pictures even after returning from the island nation. Pooja Hegde is also one of them, as she shared a new bikini-clad photo of herself on social media.

Pooja Hegde has been delighting her fans with her Maldives holiday pictures, giving a glimpse of her jaw-dropping vacay wardrobe. On Saturday, December 18, the star shared another steamy photoshoot from the island nation. "Messy Ponytail's are forever gonna be my go to #swimtime #vacayhair," she captioned the post.

Pooja showed her love for the hottest trend of 2021 with this latest picture - crochet ensembles. She wore a black and white bikini set from the shelves of the label, Dash And Dot. If you wish to buy this look for your next beach holiday, we have the price for you. But first, look at Pooja's post.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde drops magical pics in black saree and sleeveless blouse

Pooja posed for the camera by standing on a dock by the sea in the black and white crochet bikini set. It features a bikini top with a quirky crochet pattern, fringe tassels under the hem, and thin halter straps to tie it together.

The Radhe Shyam actor wore the top with bikini bottoms that carried the same crochet pattern and strappy ties on both sides. She accessorised the look with a dainty silver waist chain. Messy ponytail, glowing sun tanned skin, and a nude lip shade rounded off Pooja's glam.

Keen on buying Pooja's bikini set? Well, it is currently available on the Dash And Dot website. Called the Crochet Bikini, it is worth 5,990.

Top Mobile Deals
The Crochet Bikini set.  (dashanddot.com)

Pooja has been sharing several back-to-back throwback pictures from her holiday in the Maldives. From tie-dye bikinis to co-ord outfits, the star wore it all. Here are some of our favourite looks of the actor.

What do you think of Pooja's bikini avatar?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pooja hegde
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP