Pooja Hegde is stunning and classy in 95k thigh-slit ruffled gown, all pics

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Pooja Hegde knows how to create the perfect red carpet look. Whether the actor is attending an awards show or a big event, she is always impeccably dressed. Her vibrant collection of sarees and gowns leaves her fans swooning. For her recent appearance at the SIIM Awards 2021, the star set the red carpet on fire in a standout aubergine one-shoulder gown with structured details.

Pooja took to Instagram on Sunday, September 26, to share pictures of herself wearing a ruffled gown. She looked stunning and classy in the ensemble that accentuated her statuesque frame. The actor captioned her photos with a purple heart and crystal ball emoji.

Pooja's figure-sculpting ensemble is from the shelves of designer Gaurav Gupta's label and boasts of his signature style. If you are looking for a head-turning piece to wear to your best friend's wedding cocktail night, this is the perfect attire for you. We also found the price details in case you want to include the dress in your wardrobe.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Pooja reignited our love for monochromes in her stunning full-length fitted ruffle gown. The solid aubergine dress came punctuated with multiple fluid silk-satin organza ruffles, accenting the sleeve and extending into a dramatic slit. The ruffled details and the thigh-high slit on the one-shoulder ensemble added light and whimsical finish to the actor's look.

Keen on adding Pooja's dress to your wardrobe? Well, we have all the price details for you. The one-shoulder gown is available on Gaurav Gupta's website and will cost you ₹95,000.

The aubergine one-shoulder ruffled gown. (gauravguptastudio.com)

Pooja teamed the floor-sweeping gown with strappy black pumps. She ditched accessories with the attire and allowed her dress to be the star of her look.

A side-swept and lightly tousled wet hairdo, bold shimmery pink eye shadow, smoky eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter completed her glam.

On the work front, Pooja has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Prabhas's Radhe Shyam, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film, Acharya.

