Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal casts a spell in black one-shoulder gown for new maternity shoot: Check out pics here

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to welcome her first baby with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The star, who confirmed the pregnancy in January, has shared several snippets from her journey to motherhood and the struggles involved with it. She also posted pictures from several glamorous maternity shoots, and the latest one will steal your heart. Kajal cast a magical spell on her fans by sharing several photos of herself dressed in a one-shoulder ensemble and flaunting her baby bump.

On Monday, Kajal posted several pictures from her maternity shoot with the caption, "Noir et Blanc," which translated in English means Black and White. She wore a figure-skimming black midi dress and glammed it up with minimal styling. Scroll ahead to see Kajal's posts. (Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal is 'lounging around waiting for junior' in floral kaftan suit)

The black midi-length dress Kajal chose for her shoot comes with a one-shoulder neckline, a billowy sleeve joined with the dress, a figure-skimming silhouette flaunting the baby bump and an asymmetric hemline. The effortless vibe and free-flowing fit make it a perfect pick for mothers-to-be.

Kajal teamed her all-black dress with minimal accessories matching the simple chic vibe flawlessly. She chose strappy high heels, statement rings, and earrings adorned with black and white gemstones.

In the end, Kajal elevated the ensemble with a centre-parted messy hairdo styled with teased and curled ends, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, and a hint of blush on the cheeks. The star's pregnancy glow acted as a cherry on top.

Earlier, Kajal had done another maternity shoot where she talked about how preparing for motherhood has been a beautiful and messy journey. She penned an emotional note talking about her pregnancy and the happy and difficult moments that shape people's experiences.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is married to Gautam Kitchlu. The couple tied the knot in an intimate affair on October 30, 2020. They were best friends for seven years and dated for three years.

