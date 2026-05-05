Princess Gauravi Kumari makes Met Gala 2026 debut in homage to her grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi

Bringing regal legacy to the global stage, Princess Gauravi Kumari made her Met Gala 2026 debut in an outfit inspired by her grandmother. Designed by Prabal Gurung, the gown incorporates Maharani Gayatri Devi’s pink chiffon sari, finished with pearls and uncut diamonds from Jaipur. Here’s the breakdown of her look that set the internet ablaze.

Princess Gauravi Kumari Met Gala debut 2026.(vogueindia/Instagram/Flickr)

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Princess Gauravi Kumari’s Met Gala 2026 look

Princess Gauravi’s look paid tribute to her grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi, whose chiffon saris and pearls defined her enduring style. Rather than taking it as a reference, Gauravi’s gown uses one of her grandmother’s saris within the garment. The look reimagines the classic sari through a contemporary, couture lens.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of a traditional drape, the sari is pre-structured and sculpted, hugging the body with soft gathers at the waist and hips. The drape falls fluidly over one shoulder, adding movement while maintaining a clean, minimal line—very much in line with modern red-carpet styling. The blush-pink hue is delicate and romantic, echoing the pastel chiffons for which Maharani Gayatri Devi was known. The lightweight fabric chiffon was enhanced with subtle shimmer and sequin detailing. Makeup and jewellery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of a traditional drape, the sari is pre-structured and sculpted, hugging the body with soft gathers at the waist and hips. The drape falls fluidly over one shoulder, adding movement while maintaining a clean, minimal line—very much in line with modern red-carpet styling. The blush-pink hue is delicate and romantic, echoing the pastel chiffons for which Maharani Gayatri Devi was known. The lightweight fabric chiffon was enhanced with subtle shimmer and sequin detailing. Makeup and jewellery {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The jewellery is unmistakably inspired by royal heirloom styling, with layered pearl necklaces cascading down the torso, an unmistakable nod to Maharani Gayatri Devi’s signature style. A kundan choker with a central pendant anchors the look, while statement earrings frame the face without overpowering it. Stacked heritage bangles and cocktail rings add depth and richness, with the overall layering feeling maximal yet controlled, evoking old-world opulence with a refined, contemporary edge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jewellery is unmistakably inspired by royal heirloom styling, with layered pearl necklaces cascading down the torso, an unmistakable nod to Maharani Gayatri Devi’s signature style. A kundan choker with a central pendant anchors the look, while statement earrings frame the face without overpowering it. Stacked heritage bangles and cocktail rings add depth and richness, with the overall layering feeling maximal yet controlled, evoking old-world opulence with a refined, contemporary edge. {{/usCountry}}

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The hair and makeup strike a balance between polish and restraint. Hair is styled sleek, centre-parted, and left open, lending a clean, quietly regal finish, while the makeup leans into soft glam with warm-toned eyes, defined brows, and a muted lip.

Who is Princess Gauravi Kumari?

Born in 1999 as the second child to Diya Kumari and her former husband Narendra Singh, Gauravi is the youngest generation of Jaipur’s royal family. She studied at Mayo College Girls' School in Ajmer and then went to New York University to pursue a degree in media and communications. She made her debut at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in 2017. Gauravi has been involved in charitable work since 2019, when she joined Princess Diya Kumari Foundation as its General Secretary. She co-founded the PDKF Store with French designer Claire Deroo in 2021. In 2023, she also collaborated with Anita Dongre and presented a fashion show called ‘Rewild 23.’

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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