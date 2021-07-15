Priyanka Chopra channels inner tiger in 36k Kenzo sweater dress in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' schedule is jam packed with shoots, movie schedules, restaurant openings, book signings, product launches, you name it, but somehow the desi girl still manages to make some time to explore and discover. Most recently, Priyanka was spotted strolling down the Notting Hill neighbourhood of London along with some friends sporting the comfiest looking sweater dress, top knot and sneakers, and the Quantico actor's street style has us wanting more.

Early last week, Priyanka was spotting strolling in the streets of London channelling her inner White Tiger through her clothing choices. The White Tiger actor seemed unaffected by chilly London weather and was spotted wearing a sweater dress by Kenzo, leaving her legs bare as she walked around in white tennis sneakers and socks. Priyanka teamed this with a cross-body bag, accessories including a watch, rings, earrings and minimal make-up to complete her laid back look.

While Kenzo no longer has the Sadly Priyanka's tiger-print offering is currently unavailable to buy, but you can shop a similar Kenzo sweater dress at Farfetch now for £350 which is approximately ₹36,000. The full-sleeved sweater dress is perfect for those warm days that turn into cool nights with its short hemline, closed neck and the grey-white sweater dress has the traditional Kenzo tiger motif emblazoned across the front with Kenzo printed in bright, fluorescent green.





On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also produced, based on the book by the same title by Aravind Adiga. She recently also started her Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and has also published her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year, not to mention her hair care brand Anomaly. Priyanka will next be seen in Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Matrix 4.

