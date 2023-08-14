Priyanka Chopra drops sizzling pics with Nick Jonas from Jonas Brothers concert, her eye-catching bralette costs 62k

Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium on Sunday with the Jonas family and their friends. Priyanka supported and cheered for her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, at the show. Now, Priyanka has shared sizzling pictures of herself and Nick, garnering compliments from their fans over their undeniable chemistry. Scroll through to see the photos and know the price of Priyanka's outfit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's pictures from Yankee Stadium

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for a sizzling photoshoot during the Jonas Brothers concert. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures with Nick Jonas on Instagram with the caption, "You are a magnet @nickjonas. MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team, the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight." The post shows Priyanka and Nick posing while holding each other, the couple walking towards the stage, Priyanka showing off her fit, and the couple having an adorable moment with their daughter Malti.

Price of Priyanka Chopra's bralette

The price of Priyanka Chopra's bralette for Jonas Brothers concert. (nue-studio.com)

Priyanka wore an eye-catching ensemble to the Jonas Brothers concert. However, her silver and black check-printed bralette featuring shimmering crystals caught our attention. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Nué Studio and features a cropped length, square neckline, spaghetti straps, and a fitted silhouette. Adding the blouse to your closet will cost you ₹62,182 (USD 750).

Nick Jonas shared pictures from the concert

Nick Jonas also posted pictures with Priyanka Chopra and his other special lady - their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The post shows Nick and Malti chilling during soundcheck near drums and a few other clicks with Priyanka. "From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers," he captioned the post.

Fans shower love on Nick and Priyanka's pictures

Fans loved Priyanka and Nick's posts and dropped comments under the pictures. One fan wrote, "Such a beautiful family. Congrats, Nick." Another commented, "Brb, crying. What a beautiful family! Happy tour kick-off, y'all." Priyanka's friend Anjula Acharia wrote, "Thank you both for such an incredible night. So magical jeej @nickjonas." A user commented, "Sooooooo fun! So sexy! Love you two."