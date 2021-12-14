Priyanka Chopra in fitted blue dress promotes Matrix Resurrections: Lilly Singh, Paris Hilton react to new pics

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra kickstarted the press tour of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and others. The star took to Instagram to share her first look for the film's promotions, and it is everything stunning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, wore a fitted blue dress for the promotional event and shared pictures of her look with fans on the gram. "Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete #matrixresurrections," she captioned her post. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled the Desi Girl's look for the occasion.

Priyanka's post garnered several likes, and her outfit won praises from netizens. Lilly Singh and Paris Hilton also swooned over the actor's jaw-dropping look in the printed dress. Keep scrolling to see Priyanka's photos and read the praise she received for them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu on historic win

Priyanka chose a blue and white printed ensemble for Day 1 of Matrix Resurrections promotions. The figure-flattering dress accentuates the star's hourglass frame and comes in a midi length. It also features full sleeves and a quirky separated turtle neckline.

The highlight of Priyanka's look, though, was her hairstyle and to say that we are obsessed would be an understatement. She wore it in a centre-parted sleek braided updo accentuated with a wig, making her tresses reach lower than the waist. A few strands of Priyanka's locks also sculpted her face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra is a literal fairy queen in ₹72k white abaya for Dubai event

Priyanka teamed the ensemble with pointed white stilettos and gold statement earrings. Nude and black nail paint, berry-toned lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour rounded off her glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post garnered more than 4 lakh likes and several thousand comments. The 39-year-old star's friends and fans filled the comments section with praise for her stunning look. Lilly Singh commented, "Obsessed." Paris Hilton dropped heart eye and fire emojis.

Comments on Priyanka's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections is out on December 22 in cinemas worldwide and on HBO Max in the US for the first month. Priyanka plays the character of Sati in the film, directed by Lana Wachowski.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON