Priyanka Chopra is stylish as ever in winter-ready outfit for outing in London, see pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra's status as a fashion goddess is just not limited to her red carpet appearances. The star also leaves us swooning with her off-duty fashion choices. Moreover, her glamorous street-style look is the one to look out for taking some styling tips. Case in point, Priyanka's chic winter-ready fit for an outing in London recently.

Priyanka stepped out of a bar in London on Saturday night looking stylish as ever. The star recently went back to London after spending some quality time with her husband, Nick Jonas. She even attended the shooting of the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast with other members of the Jonas family.

Priyanka looked absolutely chic in the black-hued fit that she chose for the dinner date. It is a great look for the fall season and should inspire your wardrobe for the upcoming chilly weather. Scroll ahead to see Priyanka's photos from outside the bar.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra wore black mini dress to Jonas Brothers Family Roast, it costs ₹2 lakh!

Priyanka cut a stylish figure as she stepped out looking effortlessly glamorous in a fitted black velvet blazer which she paired with a turtleneck jumper. She opted for black-and-white check trousers and comfy looking ankle-length boots as she stepped out of the establishment.

Priyanka wore her silky brunette locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft waves. She highlighted her natural look with a nude lip shade, glowing skin, and a hint of mascara on the lashes. Gold hoop earrings and her engagement ring rounded off the accessories.

Recently, Priyanka joined her The Matrix Resurrections co-stars Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in London to kickstart the film's promotions. "A day and night well done with Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II," Priyanka Chopra captioned her photo.

The Matrix Resurrections will open in cinemas in the US on December 22. It will also premiere on HBO Max but will only be available to stream for a month there. Meanwhile, Priyanka also has Text For You, Citadel, and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

