Priyanka Chopra's ivory embroidered dress for Rakhi celebrations with Siddharth costs 25k

Global icon and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Siddharth Chopra for the first time in five years and even shared photos from the occasion. For the Rakhi celebrations, Priyanka chose a black and white tiered dress and looked exceptionally gorgeous. Read on to know all about her pretty outfit.

Priyanka shared a glimpse of her London Rakhi celebrations with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her brother on Sunday, August 22. In the pictures, the family enjoyed some candid moments together. She wore a pretty monochrome embroidered ensemble from the label Verb by Pallavi Singhee.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, "First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89 Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too - Love, Mimi." Take a look at the post:

ALSO READ: Yay or Nay? Priyanka Chopra's summer look in blue corset dress with keyhole neck

Priyanka's ivory midi dress featured a plunging V neckline adorned with a black floral pattern and gathered, billowy half-length sleeves. The tiered dress, decorated with thread embroidery in black, came with a cinched torso and flowy silhouette on the skirt.

The Sky Is Pink actor teamed the ensemble with black suede pointed boots, stacked bracelets, and a layered matching beaded necklace. She left her tousled locks open in a side parting and styled them in well-defined curls.

Berry-toned lip shade, dewy skin, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and blushed cheeks rounded off Priyanka's Raksha Bandhan glam.

Coming back to Priyanka's outfit, if you wish to buy the ivory tiered dress, we have found the price details for you. The embroidered ensemble is available on the label's website for ₹25,760.

Priyanka Chopra in white embroidered dress. (shopverb.com)

Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming show Citadel in London. It is a spy thriller executive produced by the Russo brothers. It also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter