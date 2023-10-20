Priyanka Chopra on not being confident about wearing crop tops and showing abs in public: I was really nervous about it
Priyanka Chopra talked about not feeling confident wearing crop tops in a recent interview. The Star shared her feelings and how she became more confident.
Priyanka Chopra, the style icon whose sartorial choices inspire many, opened up about her style journey and insecurities in an interview. The star revealed to POPSUGAR that she was hesitant about wearing crop tops. However, after becoming fit and feeling confident about her body, Priyanka invested more in the clothing piece and added it to her wardrobe. Priyanka also talked about her styling choices and how she doesn't have the luxury of wearing clothes according to her mood as she always has to be on camera. Scroll through to read snippets from her conversation.
(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra at the 2023 DKMS Gala makes a case for sultry thigh-high slits and cape-style gowns. All pics inside)
Priyanka Chopra on not feeling confident about wearing crop tops
When Priyanka Chopra was asked about trying out a trend or specific look that surprised her, she talked about wearing crop tops and showing off her abs. She told POPSUGAR, "I was training for a movie recently, and I had a reintroduction with my abs after a long time. I hadn't been confident about wearing crop tops and stuff like that. I was going to a public place, and I remember I wore a crop top and skirt, and I was really nervous about it. I was like, 'Oh man, I'm not going to be comfortable sitting', and all those things that you think about when you're wearing a crop top."'
Priyanka added, "But I felt good because I felt healthy, confident, and fit, and I was really surprised. I wasn't sure when I was walking out the door, but I was like, "Alright, I'm going to push myself." And then eventually I turned around and added that into my wardrobe a lot more."
(Also read | Jungkook's killer denim look; Disha Patani hangs out with Thai star Bright Vachirawit: Inside Calvin Klein's Tokyo event)
When asked what she puts on when she wants to feel confident, Priyanka said, "There are times when I want to wear my most comfortable sweatsuit and I don't have the luxury of it, because my job requires me to wear something that's completely opposite of what I might be feeling. And that's totally fine too, because I create space in my life for me to be able to wear my attitude, which could be good, bad, or ugly. I have my uniform - my go-to outfits that I wear when I'm not required to be on camera or when there's no pressure on me. There are a pair of sweats, crop top, and crop sweatshirt."