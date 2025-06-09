Priyanka Chopra’s wardrobe from her NYC trip with Malti, Nick Jonas is a masterclass in vacation comfort and glam

Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a glimpse of her family outing in New York City on her social media, sharing a big photo dump from her trip. It included a little bit of everything: wholesome snapshots capturing family moments, aesthetic poses against the skyline, strolling by the harbour with Nick Jonas and little Malti Marie, relaxing boat cruise views of NYC, and good street food. The photo dump also featured some swoon-worthy moments of Malti playing with makeup. All in all, it was a dreamy vacation for Priyanka and her family in New York. On the trip, she donned several stylish looks, dropping major inspo from streetwear to luxe fashion game. Check out what she wore to get inspiration for your next vacation lookbook. Priyanka Chopra showed her sartorial range even on vacation, embracing both relaxed casualwear and evening glam.(Instagram)

More about her looks

Priyanka Chopra served four looks that can definitely be wardrobe cues for your next vacay OOTDs.

For her relaxing boat trip with Nick, Malti, and the rest of her family, Priyanka donned a pyjama set paired with a baseball cap. The set is from Dior's 2021 collection. Moving on from the dreamy boat cruise with stunning cityscape and skyline views, for another look, possibly for a casual city exploration, she wore high-waisted, wide-leg blue denim and a tucked-in, relaxed-fitting white top.

But the biggest wardrobe win was the strapless deep maroon dress, a reminder that even on a cosy vacation, she's got glam style up her sleeve. The dress is from the brand Alaïa. With pretty Mary Janes and a nice blowout with soft curls, this look truly stood out.

As for Priyanka’s favourite wardrobe piece? Looks like the black bomber jacket takes the crown, making a special appearance in two of her outfits, one for a girls’ night out, paired with a striped turtleneck top, ripped denim, and another styled with ash denim for a city day out, trying local street food.

Style takeways

Let's double down on each of her looks to spot for inspos:

Boat cruise co-ord pyjama: If your family or friends ever called you lazy for suggesting wearing pyjamas on a trip, just show them Priyanka's Dior look. What sets it apart is the styling; she added a touch of streetwear with a baseball cap. And most importantly, the print turned the sleepwear from boring to a luxe vacay co-ord look. So, stay away from solids and go for prints; from polka dots to paisley, to make your pyjama look couture.

All-time classics: Looking for something cool and relaxed? Do the trust fall on the all-time classic, the holy grail of comfort: blue denim and a relaxed white top.

Evening showstopper look: Don't forget to pack a statement dress, even on your otherwise relaxed getaway. Like Priyanka, you can go for a unique bodice (hers was a strapless, tube bodice) or chic footwear (in her case, elegant Mary Janes) to make your vacay glam look stand out.

Bomber jacket: You don't have to carry your entire wardrobe on vacation. With the magic of styling, you can rewear the same piece for two different moods, like Priyanka, who wore her black bomber jacket for both a girls' night out and a mid-morning street food exploration.

