Priyanka Chopra wears season's hottest colour pink in bold gown for Bulgari event, leaves Nick Jonas and fans speechless

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended an event for Bulgari in Dubai last night. Priyanka, who is the global ambassador of the luxury label, embraced the season's hottest colour 'pink' by wearing a bold gown for the occasion. She also shared pictures of herself from the event on Instagram, leaving her husband, Nick Jonas, and fans speechless. Meanwhile, celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Priyanka in the breathtaking ensemble, serving fans with another iconic fashion moment resulting from their collaboration. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra dresses up in a yellow swimsuit to enjoy Dubai, shares stunning pics and videos chilling with friends)

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra steals the spotlight at Bulgari event

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from Bulgari's event in Dubai. Priyanka wore an ensemble in the fuchsia pink or rani pink shade, embracing the season's hottest colour. She chose a sleeveless figure-hugging gown layered with a voluminous coat on top and styled with shimmering jewels from Bulgari. "What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari's Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin," Priyanka wrote, sharing the images online. Check out all the snippets below.

Regarding the design details, Priyanka's gown features halter straps, a plunging neckline embellished with shimmering rhinestones, a low-cut back, a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette accentuating her curves, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Priyanka completed the ensemble by wearing a taffeta silk long coat featuring voluminous sleeves, an open front, a long floor-sweeping train and a layered neck over it. For accessories, she picked matching high heels, diamond and emerald drop earrings, a necklace and rings.

In the end, Priyanka chose nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring and beaming highlighter. Lastly, open centre-parted tresses with curtain bangs gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's pictures also garnered much love from her fans and her husband, Nick Jonas. Nick commented on her post, "Hottie." A fan wrote, "You are soo stunning." Another remarked, "How are you real?" A person posted, "Bulgari's Barbie Girl."

What do you think of the Rani Pink moment?