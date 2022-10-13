Quick beauty fixes to bring out your inner glow this Karwa Chauth

It’s that time of the year when Indian women celebrate their love for their husbands by fasting all day and performing pujas for the long lives of their beloveds. With Karwa Chauth being celebrated today, women tend to start preparing for the day beforehand. Whether it is thronging parlours for head-to-toe beauty treatments or collecting elegant jewellery to deck up on the special day, women go all out. But if you have been hard-pressed for time to even call a beautician home, here are some last-minute hacks that might come handy in making you look picture perfect. Read on:

It’s time to shine

(Photo: iStockphoto)

To get the perfect facial glow, you can try out DIY face masks at home. Opt for masks made with wheat bran, oats, aloe vera, honey or green tea. For a quick fix pack, mix honey, walnut power and rose water in a bowl. Apply the mask on the face and let it dry. Rinse it off after 20 minutes with cold water. It will help relax your facial tissues and muscles, and give you a plump skin.

Rejuvenate the eyes

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Staying glued to the laptop screen or working while fasting all day can cause puffy eyes. An easy fix for the same are potatoes, which have skin-lightening properties, and aloe vera, which helps you get rid of the puffiness. Alternatively, you can also place rose water-soaked cotton pads over your eyelids.

Tending to your tresses

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Your hair needs the much-needed care for the day. So, you can try hair masks at home for a quick fix. Try the yogurt and honey hair mask for a shiny look and to keep your frizz under control. If you have an oily scalp, try rinsing your hair with tea water or lemon after shampooing.

Don’t forget to exfoliate

(Photo: Shutterstock)

While you tend to your face and hair, do not ignore your skin. It is vital to pamper your skin, especially if you are planning to wear a backless blouse or an outfit with slightly rough material. If you have a dry skin, try the mustard oil and besan flour body scrub to exfoliate your skin. Additionally, for a quick remedy, you can also use milk while bathing, as it will help retain moisture in your skin and give an instant glow.

Pamper your feet

(Photo: Shutterstock)

If you are planning to apply mehendi or aalta to your feet, make sure you treat the cracked heels. Try natural solutions like mixing apple cider vinegar with lemon juice, as the mix helps exfoliate the relatively rough skin of your feet owing to their anti-inflammatory and acidic properties. Apply this scrub in the morning. By the time you get ready for the evening puja, the dead skin would be removed and you’ll have nourished heels.

Nail it!

(Photo: Shutterstock)

If you don’t have the time for a complete manicure session, try to give your nails a breather when you apply mehendi on your hands. First, remove the old nail paint, cut your nails according to your desired shape and dip them in a bowl with water with a few drops of face cleanser in it. After about 15 minutes, scrub off the dead skin and apply cuticle oil on your cuticles and let the mehendi artist do her work. After removing the mehendi, you can apply the nail paint over it.