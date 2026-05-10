Radhika Merchant channels Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy's style in saree-inspired Givenchy haute couture look

At the opening of the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, Radhika Merchant delivered a striking fashion moment in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble that beautifully merged classic Western couture with the timeless elegance of the Indian saree.

At Venice Biennale, Radhika Merchant's haute couture look pays homage to fashion history. (Instagram)

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Draped in a soft powder blue silhouette, Radhika’s look featured a fluid one-shoulder design adorned with delicate embellishments. The outfit was paired with matching opera gloves and statement diamond jewellery, elevating the old-Hollywood glamour of the look while maintaining a graceful modern aesthetic. (Also read: Nita Ambani dazzles in handwoven Banarasi saree crafted over 5 months and rare gemstone jewels at Venice Biennale dinner )

A couture look inspired by the elegance of saree

The ensemble served as a contemporary interpretation of the saree through the lens of haute couture. The draped silhouette paid homage to legendary designer Hubert de Givenchy’s long-standing fascination with Indian draping styles and the refined elegance of the saree.

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{{^usCountry}} The look also referenced the iconic toga-saree-inspired gowns created by Givenchy for Audrey Hepburn, particularly the unforgettable silhouettes seen in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The soft draping and sculpted elegance echoed the sophistication that defined Hepburn’s fashion legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The look also referenced the iconic toga-saree-inspired gowns created by Givenchy for Audrey Hepburn, particularly the unforgettable silhouettes seen in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The soft draping and sculpted elegance echoed the sophistication that defined Hepburn’s fashion legacy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vintage glamour meets modern sophistication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vintage glamour meets modern sophistication {{/usCountry}}

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Fashion enthusiasts also noted similarities to the blush pink saree-inspired couture gown worn by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the early 1960s, a historic look now preserved at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. By drawing inspiration from these iconic references, Radhika’s ensemble bridged decades of fashion history while presenting it through a fresh contemporary lens.

She also wore a striking diamond ring and a sleek, embellished arm accessory that subtly enhanced the glamorous aesthetic. Her makeup followed a soft glam approach, featuring luminous skin, softly sculpted cheeks, feathered brows, subtle nude lip, shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes. For her hair, Radhika opted for a polished retro-inspired hairstyle with soft volume and neatly styled half-tied locks.

About Radhika Merchant

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Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and brother of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal.

Apart from being trained in Indian classical dance, Radhika also serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.

Radhika and Anant got married in July 2024 in a lavish multi-day celebration attended by prominent personalities from the worlds of business, entertainment, and politics across the globe.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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