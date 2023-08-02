Rajesh Pratap Singh casts a spell with his enchanting 'Desert Rose' collection at India Couture Week

Rajesh Pratap Singh is a man of few words but let his beautiful collection do all the talking. He left the audience spellbound with his collection on the 8th day of India Couture Week on Tuesday night. The show commenced with a captivating folk music and dance performance by a former contestant of India's Best Dancer 2 Varun Dagar. As we know Rajesh Pratap Singh's clothes have a global appeal yet remain rooted to the Indian touch. Pratap not only themed his show Desert Rose but he made sure that the audience present there gets the vibe. Rajesh Pratap Singh left the audience spellbound with his collection on the 8th day of India Couture Week. (Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Desert Rose: an incantation. A quixotic crusade. To question, to search, to seek……. maybe find. Rajesh Pratap Singh’s collection is inspired by the great gilded Indian Wedding, the desert and the Indian gulab. Woven, embroidered, printed. An extensive lean on the Poshak in various avatars. (Also read: Vaani Kapoor takes the ramp by storm in an exquisite red ensemble, elevating the glamour quotient at India Couture Week )

A collection that speaks to the non-conformist, willing to embrace the uncustomary. A play of optics and the use of woven gold, silver, pastels and jewel tones. Custom-made jewellery and hand-made footwear with metallic elements accessorize the look. Some glitter in the dark. Some respite.

The vibrant colour shades as far as the colour palette of Pratap’s show was concerned. Not only the interesting ensembles but the footwear stole the limelight. The designer curated his outfits with beautiful embroideries, jewellery, and elegant detailing from top to bottom. Talking about the inspiration behind the collection and the footwear, Pratap told, “It was basically the Indian footwear which we just changed into platforms geometric shapes that’s it.

The models' looks were amped up by couture-inspired and interesting jewellery pieces. The silhouettes looked like a blend of feminine modern touch and timeless traditional Indian couture.

His designs are all about an extensive lean on the Poshak in various avatars. Standing in the present, acquiring from the past and looking to the future. A play of optics and the use of woven gold, silver, pastels, and jewel tones. Custom-made jewellery and hand-made metallic footwear accessorize the look.