Rakul Preet Singh in gorgeous cut-out bodycon dress feels the wild wind in her hair during Maldives holiday. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is having a blast in the Maldives while chilling in the balmy sun, the pristine seawater, and the white sand beaches. Rakul travelled to the island nation this week and shared several snippets from her time there. The star's latest post shows her dressed in a tangerine-coloured cut-out dress as she poses for the camera while standing on the rocks by the sea with the wild wind in her hair. Scroll ahead to see Rakul's post and read our download on her beach look.

Rakul Preet Singh's Maldivian Escapade

Rakul Preet Singh wears a gorgeous cut-out bodycon dress during her Maldives holiday. (Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh's latest post features pictures and a video of her standing on a rocky terrain near the clear blue sea in the Maldives. "Mermaid [tangerine and orange heart emojis]," Rakul captioned her post. The first two pictures feature the star posing for the camera and showing off her dress. The slow-motion video shows Rakul getting sprayed with ocean water while striking a pose. Lastly, she flashed her bright smile as the wind played with her long beach waves. Check out the photos and the clip below.

Coming to Rakul Preet's dress in the snippets, it features halter ribbon ties, a backless silhouette, gathered details on the bust, cut-outs on the waist and the back, thigh-high slits on the side, and a figure-hugging fit accentuating her svelte frame. She posed barefoot in the ensemble and opted for minimal accessories to style it.

Rakul opted for gold statement earrings, a sleek silver smartwatch, and stylish rings. In the end, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and mascara on the lashes completed the glam picks with the ensemble. Side-parted and open wild beach waves gave the finishing touches to Rakul's seaside look.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Rakul was last seen in Chhatriwali. In the film, she plays a condom seller who hides her profession due to the stigma attached to her job.

