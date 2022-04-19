Rakul Preet Singh in hot pink bralette and monochrome powersuit promotes Runway 34 in style: See pics, video

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has been stealing the show during Runway 34 promotions with her impeccable style and head-turning sartorial choices. From bodycon dresses to bustiers and pants sets to power suits, Rakul has worn it all and experimented quite a lot during the film's promotional events with Ajay Devgn. The star's latest pictures show her dressed in a monochrome powersuit and hot pink bralette, and it is the perfect pick to beat the summer heat with voguish statements.

On Monday, Rakul took to her Instagram page to post pictures from a photoshoot that gave a glimpse of her stylish ensemble for the latest promotions of Runway 34, starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. The star slipped into a black and white powersuit and teamed it with a pink bralette. She captioned the post, "Let your dreams be your wings." Scroll ahead to see Rakul's photos. (Also Read: Rakul Preet attends Baba Siddique's Iftar bash with Jackky Bhagnani in anarkali)

Rakul's Runway 34 promotions outfit features a long blazer adorned with black and white swirl print, making a statement for monochromatic looks. The notch lapel collars, open front, long hem length, full sleeves, loose-fitting and raised shoulders completed the design elements.

Rakul teamed the blazer with black and white pants adorned with a matching pattern. It comes with a high-rise waistline, flared silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem. The Runway 34 star added a pop of colour to the ensemble by wearing a hot pink bralette with the suit. It features ribbed patterns, a plunging neckline, cropped midriff-baring hem, and spaghetti straps.

Rakul Preet Singh in a monochrome suit and pink bralette.

Rakul styled her monochrome look with minimal jewellery and accessories, including black pointed high heels, statement gold rings and gold dangling earrings in a swirl pattern. In the end, Rakul went for a centre-parted messy low bun, sleek eyeliner, subtle eye shadow mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, nude lip shade, rosy tint on the cheeks and glowing skin to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It stars Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 29.