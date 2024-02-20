Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: 6 top ethnic looks of Rakul that prove she will be most gorgeous bride

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are currently the talk of the town as the popular Bollywood couple is all set to tie the knot in Goa. While we're still waiting for the official pictures from the wedding festivities, the buzz is already building about their anticipated wedding looks. Whether it will be a pastel lehenga or a striking red saree, one thing is for sure - they will set trends with their impeccable style. Rakul is a total fashionista who is always on the lookout for new trends and especially when it comes to ethnic style, her looks reign supreme. Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh's diverse ethnic wardrobe, from sparkling red sharara sets to shimmering silver lehengas, proves she is a true fashionista.(Instagram)

From enchanting Indo-western attires to sartorial sarees, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. While we eagerly await to see her wedding look, let's take a look back at some of her most breathtaking ethnic appearances that prove she will make the most beautiful bride. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh redefines ethnic fashion with her stunning look in green mirror work sharara set. It costs ₹1.28 lakh )

Rakul Preet Singh's most stunning wedding ready looks

Cherry red lehenga

Rakul's striking appearance in a cherry red lehenga is a must-have for any bride-to-be. Her stylish bralette-style blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, noodle straps and intricate red detailing adds a touch of flair. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt embellished with exquisite beading. She styled her head-turning look with gold statement earrings, stacked bangles adorning her wrist and a pair of gold juties. With glamorous make-up and a sleek centre-parted hairdo, she showcased the perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary style.

Pastel pink ombre ensemble

Rakul's dreamy look in a blush pink lehenga ensemble is perfect for those who are not a fan of bright colours and love pastel ethnic outfits. Her lehenga is from the brand Monika Nidhi and features a V-neck bralette top embellished with crystal embroidery and floral motifs. She paired it with a shimmering lehenga skirt in pastel shades of pink and yellow. The matching net dupatta completed the glam look. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold statement earrings, several gold rings on her fingers, a simple bracelet and a pair of high heels. She finished off her glam look with a dewy make-up look and a chic bun.

Sparkling red sharara set

Rakul Singh's stunning look in Seema Gujral's sharara set is a bookmark-worthy traditional wear look for the wedding season. Her outfit is a beautiful blend of a traditional yet modern look. Instead of the usual kurta, she opted for a strapless tunic featuring a flowing sheer peplum that perfectly complements the flared wide-leg pattern sharara pants. The outfit is embellished with intricate tonal three-dimensional embroidery in sequins and beads with floral motifs. A matching dupatta and diamond necklace perfectly complement her look.

Red Banarasi silk saree

Rakul Preet is elegance personified in a timeless red Banarasi saree from the Raw Mango collection. It features intricate gold embroidery on the borders and motifs all over her saree. She draped it elegantly around her with the pallu falling beautifully over her shoulders. Paired with a half-sleeved, round neckless blouse made of golden tissue silk, she looked like an ethereal princess. She completed her elegant look with statement gold earrings, minimal make-up and a neat bun.

Stylish co-ord set

Rakul Preet Singh's stunning look in an orange co-ord set consisting of a crop top and palazzos is sure to inspire your ethnic wardrobe. Picked from the shelves of Gopi Vaid, her outfit featured a sweetheart neckline blouse embellished with intricate gold embroidery and tassels adorning the infinity hem. She paired it with matching orange floral palazzo pants and a stylish cape to complete her look. With statement earrings, smudged eyeliner, nude lipstick and loose hair, she looked just like a wow.

Shimmery silver sequin lehenga

Looking for inspiration for your cocktail night outfit? We have got just the perfect looks for you. Rakul Preet's stunning look in a dazzling sequined lehenga is sure to make you the talk of the party. Her chic outfit features a sweetheart neckline bralette blouse adorned with shimmering details. She paired it with a heavy sequin embroidered lehenga skirt embellished all over with golden shimmering embroidery. Styled with a white tassel dupatta and a sleek necklace, she sets fashion trends.