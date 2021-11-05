Rakul Preet Singh serves nostalgia with her retro look

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute fashionista. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is often seen posing pretty in stylish attires for fashion photoshoots. The actor can do both – ethnic attires with elegance and casual Western ones with a touch of sass.

A few of the snippets from Rakul Preet’s fashion photoshoots often make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to swoon her Instagram family. When it comes to fashion, Rakul Preet always puts her best sartorial foot forward. On Friday, it was no different.

However, on Friday, Rakul Preet ditched ethnic and casual looks to serve a dollop of nostalgia to her fans on Instagram with a picture of herself. This time, she made us take a trip down the nostalgia lane with a picture of herself in a retro look.

Rakul Preet dressed up in retro fashion and posed under the sun for pictures. The monochrome picture was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Dhoop mein pose (Posing under the sun).” In the picture, Rakul preet can be seen dressed in a white bralette. She paired the midriff-baring bralette with a pair of trousers. Take a look:

Rakul Preet gave more retro vibes to her look with a printed bandana around her head, and tinted shades with big frames, just like how heroines of the yesteryears used to deck up in. In the picture, Rakul Preet can be seen posing with the sun on her face and looking away from the camera.

Styled by fashion stylist Sian Gabari, Rakul Preet wore her long tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders. She placed her hand on her forehead to hide the face from the sun, as she posed for the cameras. She also added the hashtag #retrovibes to her post.

Assisted by hair stylist Salim Sayyed and makeup artist Aliya Shaikh, Rakul Preet opted for a minimal makeup look. In drawn eyebrows and a light shade of lipstick, Rakul Preet slayed retro fashion.

