Ranveer Singh looks dapper in 1.4 lakh multicolour jersey jacket from Gucci

His love for quirky dressing or Italian fashion brand, Gucci, is no secret and though we admire the confidence with which he pulls off every eccentric style, Bollywood’s live wire Ranveer Singh caught fans and the fashion police in a surprise as he dropped a sober dapper look recently. While his snazziest look channelling actor Jared Leto and Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele in long hair and beard triggered a meme fest, Ranveer opted for a dapper look for a change and left fans gushing with his dashing look in a block pattern sweatshirt and shades from Gucci.

Taking to his social media handle, the Bollywood heartthrob shared two pictures of him from different angles as he slew the colour block game and took the Internet by storm. The pictures featured the actor donning the jacket from Gucci where colours come together to create a block pattern across a technical jersey sweatshirt.

Made in Italy, the jersey sported interlocking G patch, a fixed hood with zip placket on the front, a front pocket and blue contrast ribbed hem and cuffs. While one-sleeve was pink, the other was red in colour with the pocket in orange and the drawstring hood in green hue.

Carrying the signature GG monogram, the sweatshirt was teamed with a basic round-neck white T-shirt and Ranveer accessorised his casual look with a pair of large square-framed sunglasses with black rim and brown lens from Gucci. Sweeping his gelled hair on one side and flaunting his sharp jawline with neatly trimmed beard, Ranveer struck candid poses for the camera.

The sweatshirt is a part of the GG Multicolour capsule where the original monogram motif has served as a canvas for imaginative designs for nearly a century and is presented in blue atop a series of bright colours. The multicolour jersey sweatshirt from Gucci originally costs £ 1,400 which converts to ₹1,44,244 approximately.

Ranveer Singh's multicolour jersey sweatshirt from Gucci(gucci.com)

From red carpets to airport looks, Ranveer Singh has taken the Gucci style game up a notch every time, be it in a pantsuit or a tracksuit by the luxury fashion house and we are in love with his effortless ease of slaying the androgynous fashion like only he could. What do you think?

