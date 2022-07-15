Rashami Desai leaves little for imagination, slays red carpet look in see-through gown at HT India's Most Stylish Awards

Since its inception in 2012, Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards event has grown to be the most prestigious style awards in the nation and as the red carpet rolled out for this year, television sensation Rashami Desai left one and all smitten as she left little for imagination in a see-through blue gown. The diva certainly knows how to grab the spotlight as slew the fashion game in a see-through blue gown with a thigh-high slit.

The Internet is currently flooded with pictures from the event that show Rashami putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures feature the actor donning a sheer blue gown that came with delicate straps and a plunging deep neckline to ooze oomph.

The floor-length shimmery blue body-hugging gown sported a thigh-high slit to raise the hotness quotient as Rashami channelled her modern day Cinderella vibes and completed her attire with a pair of silver pointed-toe heels which could easily pass off as glass slippers. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders, Rashami accessorised her look with a bracelet and finger rings to let her sultry ensemble do the maximum talking.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Rashami amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, blue smokey eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking smoking hot poses for the camera, Rashami set the Awards night on fire.

Rashmi Desai looked like a mermaid as she walked the #HTMostStylish red carpet



Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/CsGfw4oaxn — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) July 15, 2022

