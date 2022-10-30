Rashmika Mandanna embraces summer in checkered cut-out dress. Pics inside

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Goodbye. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with this family drama, garnered a lot of praises for her performance in the film from audience and film critics alike. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, Goodbye traces the journey of a family of coming to terms with the death of a family member. Rashmika, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps slaying fashion goals with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor can do it all – from festive ensembles to casual attires to showing us how to embrace the summer in a stunning ensemble.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna chills by the sea in Maldives in print cut-out gown: See pics

Rashmika seems to have taken off to a beach location. The actor shared a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots in a summer dress and it is giving us all kinds of fashion goals. The actor, for the pictures, chose to go casual in a checkered ensemble. Playing muse to fashion designer house THE IASO, Rashmika picked a pink and white checkered summer attire and posed by the beach with the sprawling blue waters of the sea in the backdrop. Rashmika’s short dress came with halter neck details, cut-out details at the sides of the waist and a plunging neckline. She further teamed it with a pink and white checkered oversized blazer with full sleeves and lapel collars. “Change number… ‘I don’t know’ but never gets boring,” Rashmika captioned her pictures. Take a look at her summer ensemble here:

In mini white hoop earrings and a golden ring, Rashmika minimally accessorised her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses in beach wavy curls and tied a part of her hair into a top messy bun. Assisted by makeup artist Sourav Roy, Rashmika decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick as she posed for the pictures by the beach.

