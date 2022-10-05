Rashmika Mandanna is ‘a bit of fresh breeze’ in a white bodycon gown

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her film Goodbye. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye traced the journey of a family coming to terms with the death of a family member. Rashmika, who will be making her debut in Bollywood with this film, is currently busy with the promotions. The actor is also giving us major cues of fashion with every snippet from the promotion diaries. Be it an ethnic ensemble or casual wear, Rashmika has been acing every look with perfection.

Rashmika, a day back, made our midweek better with a set of pictures of herself looking as gorgeous as ever. The actor shared a few pictures from the promotion diaries of Goodbye and gave us fresh fashion goals to conquer. Rashmika played muse to fashion designer Gaurviv Desai and picked a white gown for the promotion duties. The white bodycon gown featured shirt-style details above the waist with collars and buttons lined in a slanting pattern. The full-sleeved gown hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly in one thigh high slit. “A bit of fresh breeze for your feed today,” wrote Rashmika as she gave us post-Navratri party fashion inspo. Take a look at her pictures here:

Rashmika further accessorised her look for the day in golden ear studs and black stilettos with ankle straps as she looked as stylish as ever. Styled by fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Rashmika wore her tresses into a clean ponytail in straight locks with a side part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Rashmika opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel maroon lipstick, she looked every bit stunning.