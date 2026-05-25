Rashmika Mandanna makes a glamorous return to Anime Awards 2026 in sparkling black strapless gown and statement jewels

Rashmika Mandanna turned heads at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, held in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23, where she walked the orange carpet in a dazzling fashion moment. The actor presented the coveted Best Animation of the Year award alongside Winston Duke, marking yet another year of her presence at the globally celebrated event.

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in sequined Prabal Gurung look at Anime Awards. (Instagram/@bollywoodwomencloset)

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For the star-studded evening, the newlywed actor embraced full glamour mode in a shimmering black gown that perfectly balanced elegance with drama. Let’s decode her stunning ensemble and take a few fashion notes. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna brings new-bride glow in simple Chikankari kurta, mangalsutra and sindoor for temple visit with Vijay )

What Rashmika wore to Anime Awards 2026

Rashmika wore a stunning black sequined gown by Prabal Gurung. The strapless silhouette hugged her frame beautifully, while the shimmering sequins added the perfect dose of red-carpet drama. What truly elevated the ensemble were the intricate floral embellishments blooming across the gown, adding a soft romantic touch to the bold monochrome look.

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{{^usCountry}} The fitted silhouette, clean neckline, and floor-grazing hem gave the outfit an elegant old-Hollywood charm, while the sparkling texture ensured all eyes stayed on her. Balancing the glamour with statement jewels, Rashmika accessorised her look with a vibrant gemstone necklace from Sunita Shekhawat that added a striking pop of colour against the black gown. Her rings subtly complemented the look without overpowering it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fitted silhouette, clean neckline, and floor-grazing hem gave the outfit an elegant old-Hollywood charm, while the sparkling texture ensured all eyes stayed on her. Balancing the glamour with statement jewels, Rashmika accessorised her look with a vibrant gemstone necklace from Sunita Shekhawat that added a striking pop of colour against the black gown. Her rings subtly complemented the look without overpowering it. {{/usCountry}}

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Styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Naheeda, the actor kept her beauty look polished and elegant. Her voluminous side-parted hair was styled in soft waves that cascaded over her shoulders, adding old-Hollywood glamour to the appearance. For makeup, she opted for a radiant, dewy base, softly smoked eyes, flushed cheeks, and glossy nude lips that enhanced her natural features beautifully.

Her appearance highlights the ever-growing cultural connection between India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, where anime today is not just a form of entertainment but a major influence on youth culture, fashion, and pop identity.

On the work front

On the professional front, Rashmika was recently seen in projects like Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma in Hindi cinema, along with Telugu films Kuberaa and The Girlfriend last year. She is now gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, where she will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Besides Ranabaali, the actor also has Mysaa, helmed by Rawindra Pulle, in the pipeline. Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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