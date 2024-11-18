Rashmika Mandanna proves why burgundy is the hottest hue this season with her stunning saree at Pushpa 2 trailer launch

Rashmika Mandanna recently turned heads at the trailer launch event of her highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The grand event took place on Sunday at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, where she was joined by her co-star Allu Arjun. The Animal actor looked absolutely stunning as she wowed the crowd in a stunning six-yard drape, flaunting the hottest colour of the season – burgundy. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna turns up the glam in stunning green saree, red roses hairdo and potli bag with RM initials: Pics ) Rashmika Mandanna dazzled at the Pushpa 2 trailer launch in a burgundy saree.(Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna rocks burgundy saree

Rashmika Mandanna stunned in a gorgeous burgundy saree featuring luxurious chiffon fabric with shiny borders and golden shimmery tassels on the hem of the pallu, adding a touch of drama to her look. She draped the saree elegantly, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder. To complete the ensemble, she paired it with a sleeveless, straight-neckline velvet blouse, perfectly elevating her entire look.

She accessorised her look with elegant traditional jewellery, including a white Kundan choker necklace, a multi-layered golden necklace, and stacked bangles adorning her wrist. She complemented the look with a statement ring on her finger and a pair of white and golden kundan-studded earrings, adding the perfect finishing touch to her regal appearance.

Her outfit proves that velvet blouses are back in style, and it's a perfect example of how you can mix different fabrics to create a unique, cohesive look. By showcasing the perfect blend of grace and style, her six-yard drape is a must-bookmark for your next ethnic outing.

Her makeup look was equally glam, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of pink lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses in soft curls and left them loose in middle partition, cascading beautifully down the shoulder and complementing her chic look.

On the work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Looking ahead, she has some highly anticipated projects, including Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chaava.