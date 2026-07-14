Retro running shoes are having a moment, and ASICS just brought back one of its best

Chunky running shoes continue to dominate sneaker trends, and now another iconic sole is making a comeback. ASICS has reintroduced the GEL CUMULUS 16, giving one of its best-known performance silhouettes a fresh lifestyle update through a collaboration with EARLS Collection.
Originally designed as a running shoe, the GEL CUMULUS 16 is now finding a place in everyday wardrobes thanks to its mix of comfort, cushioning and retro style.
Why sneaker fans are talking about the GEL CUMULUS 16
The biggest talking point is the return of ASICS' signature GEL cushioning system, created to absorb impact during movement. The technology helps soften landings, reduce shock on joints and deliver a smoother feeling underfoot. While it was first developed for runners, it has become just as popular among people who spend long hours walking, travelling or standing throughout the day.
The shoe also combines lightweight cushioning with a breathable mesh upper, making it suitable for all-day wear without feeling bulky.
What makes this release worth a closer look?
- Signature GEL cushioning is designed for better shock absorption and lasting comfort
- Soft, responsive midsole that supports long hours on your feet
- Breathable mesh construction for improved airflow
- Layered retro running design that fits current sneaker trends
- Metallic silver detailing that stays true to the original GEL CUMULUS look
Why are retro running shoes everywhere?
Performance running shoes from the early 2000s have become some of the most sought-after sneakers today. Their combination of visible cushioning, layered panels and technical design has made them favourites for everyday styling.
The GEL CUMULUS 16 fits naturally into this trend, offering a silhouette that pairs easily with denim, cargos, relaxed tailoring and athleisure.
While this edition has been created with the Australian label EARLS Collection, the biggest takeaway for sneaker fans is the return of a sole that helped define comfort-focused footwear and continues to feel relevant years after its original launch.
Price and availability
The limited edition ASICS GEL CUMULUS 16 is priced at ₹18,999. It is available on the official ASICS India website, the ASICS store at DLF Mall of India (might be available at other stores too), VegNonVeg, Limited Edt and Superkicks.
For anyone looking for a sneaker that blends proven cushioning technology with today's retro aesthetic, the return of the GEL CUMULUS 16 brings back a familiar favourite with a fresh perspective.
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