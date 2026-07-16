Sagarika Ghatge on life after Chak De! India and entrepreneurship: 'True luxury is about the story behind it’

Sagarika Ghatge is an Indian actor, athlete, model, and entrepreneur. She is best known for her role as Preeti Sabharwal in the iconic movie Chak de! India. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, she reflected on her life as an actor, athlete, and a founder of one of the popular fashion brands Akutee.

Sagarika Ghatge reflects on her journey as entrepreneur and conscious fashion choices. ( sagarikaghatge/Instagram)

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Preeti Sabharwal will always be special

Sagarika Ghatge may be a national-level hockey player and former model, but it was her portrayal of Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India that made her a household name. Nearly two decades later, the iconic character continues to define her in the hearts of audiences. Talking to HT Lifestyle, Sagarika said, “I don’t mind people calling me Preeti Sabharwal because at the end of the day, a character so iconic, a film so iconic, I think not everyone gets to witness that kind of a character and I just feel very fortunate that I got to be a part of such an iconic film.”

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Sagarika Ghatge on brand building

{{^usCountry}} Sagarika’s brand Akutee celebrates Indian artisans and craftsmanship which is present in every other household. In today’s era of fast-fashion, building a brand that preserves Indian craftsmanship and promotes subtly takes courage. Sagarika highlights that her brand is just an extension of what she has seen growing up. “I saw my mother painting and I wore a lot of stuff she painted. She has been doing this for years and with the family history going back for so long I think it was a very easy process to transition it into a brand.” Ghatge started Akutee in 2021 but it was formally launched in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sagarika’s brand Akutee celebrates Indian artisans and craftsmanship which is present in every other household. In today’s era of fast-fashion, building a brand that preserves Indian craftsmanship and promotes subtly takes courage. Sagarika highlights that her brand is just an extension of what she has seen growing up. “I saw my mother painting and I wore a lot of stuff she painted. She has been doing this for years and with the family history going back for so long I think it was a very easy process to transition it into a brand.” Ghatge started Akutee in 2021 but it was formally launched in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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Sagarika Ghatge on fashion and conscious choices

As a model, actor and now the founder of fashion label Akutee, Sagarika Ghatge has evolved through multiple roles while staying true to her personal style. For her, fashion has never been about chasing trends but embracing authenticity. “I think less is more. It's always been how I have looked at fashion. Staying true to what really forms you as a person is what matters. Once you stay true to that, it doesn't matter what trends come and go because you've created a style that is authentic to you,” said Sagarika.

Looking beyond the celebrity label

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Celebrity brands are taking over the fashion world and undoubtedly they are doing great. But a celebrity name alone cannot build a lasting brand. “I think if you have a story and if you're true to what you're trying to show the consumers or for that matter are giving something that people know that okay if I buy this I know I'm going to have some sort of an emotional connect to it and I can tomorrow give it out to my daughter or to my daughter-in-law I think that plays a really important role.” “I've never looked at Akutee as a celebrity brand. I think we have given our 100% and we are just staying true to what we believe in,” added Ghatge.

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From the sports field to the spotlight

Long before she became a familiar face through Chak De! India and later ventured into entrepreneurship with Akutee, Sagarika Ghatge was a national-level hockey player. She credits her years as an athlete with shaping not just her discipline and resilience but also the person she is today. “I think being an athlete is something that has been a part of me. I feel that is one reason for what Sagatika is today. For me sports played an important role in shaping me as a person.”