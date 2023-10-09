Samantha Ruth Prabhu rekindles hot pink trend in stunning saree, bralette and cape jacket for event in Dubai. All pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sartorial choices never fail to earn a thumbs-up from fashion enthusiasts. The star has become a firm sartorial fixture with looks that are wearable and sharable in equal measure. While her travel and off-duty wardrobe feature steal-worthy pieces, her on-duty outfits are also covetable looks. For instance, Samantha's latest photoshoot in a stunning saree in the hot pink shade. Scroll through to check out Samantha's pictures in the six yards.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a hot pink saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rekindles the hot pink trend in a stunning saree, bralette and cape jacket. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu travelled to Dubai recently to attend an event. The actor slipped into a saree, bralette and cape jacket for the occasion and shared the pictures of her look in the six yards on Instagram. "[double heart emoji] Dubai," and "May the fire within keep burning [fire emoji]," she captioned the posts. Samantha rekindled the popular hot pink trend with her steal-worthy ensemble for the event. Read our download on her ethnic yet modern avatar below.

Samantha chose a silk saree in the hot pink shade for the event. She wore it traditionally, with pleats neatly placed on the front and the pallu folded on the shoulder. She styled the six yards with a matching hot pink-coloured bralette featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, fitted bust, and a cropped asymmetric hem to show off her toned midriff.

Samantha layered the saree and blouse with a matching cape jacket featuring an open front, half-length sleeves, and a floor-length hem forming a long train. The actor styled her outfit with minimal accessories, including high heels, a shimmering choker necklace, and dainty earrings.

Lastly, Samantha chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner to create siren eyes, subtle pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, smudged kohl-lined eyes, rouge on the cheekbones, nude lip shade, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Side-parted open shoulder-length locks styled in waves gave the finishing touch.

What do you think of Samantha's look in the saree?

