Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Also starring Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla, the film is scheduled to be released in the theatres on April 14. Samantha has started the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor is currently in Mumbai promoting her upcoming film. Samantha, who is also an absolute fashionista, is known for slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to level up in power suits to decking up in festive colours, Samantha keeps ensuring that the fashion lovers are always scurrying to take notes of her looks.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s white co-ord set is fashion inspo we need(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself from her promotion look book and they are ravishing. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Laith Maalouf and picked a stunning white power suit from the shelves of the designer house. Samantha decked up in a white blazer with pockets on sides and featuring a plunging neckline. Samantha styled the blazer with folded sleeves and posed for the pictures. She further teamed it with a pair of matching white formal trousers with wide legs. With the pictures, Samantha wrote the location of her film promotion in the caption. “Mumbai,” she wrote and added a white love emoticon. Take a look at her pictures here.

Samantha further accessorised her look for the day in a stunning diamond necklace and a neck chain with a statement diamond pendant from the shelves of Karishma Joolry. In white stilettos, Samantha completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Pallavi Singh, Samantha wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Avni Rambhia, Samantha decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

