Samantha Ruth Prabhu's white attire is right out of a dream

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's white attire is right out of a dream

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 29, 2023 07:37 AM IST

In a white short kurta, teamed with a pair of ethnic trousers and a silk dupatta, Samantha posed for the pictures while promoting her upcoming film Shakuntalam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to rocking a festive look in the six yards of grace to showing us how to ace a formal fashionable look in a power suit, Samantha always knows how to top the fashion charts. The actor's sense of sartorial fashion is reflected in the ensembles that she chooses for herself. Samantha loves to merge comfort and class with her attires. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Based on a popular play by Kalidasa, Shakuntalam is slated for a theatrical release on April 14.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's white attire is right out of a dream(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's white attire is right out of a dream(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in white saree, is epitome of grace

Samantha is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself from her promotion diaries and we are drooling already. Samantha portrayed her love for the colour white as she picked a stunning ethnic ensemble from the shelves of the fashion designer house Mishru. Playing muse to the fashion designer house, Samantha looked gorgeous as ever in the ethnic attire as she posed for the pictures. Samantha decked up in a sleeveless white kurta with a closed neckline and featuring white lace details with white flower embellishments throughout. The kurta came with a pair of ethnic white trousers with wide legs. With a white silk dupatta, Samantha completed her look for the day as she posed for the cameras. With a white heart emoticon, she captioned her pictures.

Samantha minimally accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings from the house of Tuula Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Pallavi Singh, Samantha wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures and looked every bit gorgeous in the attire. Samantha kept her look minimal and let her ensemble do all the talking. Assisted by makeup artist Avni Rambhia, Samantha decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

