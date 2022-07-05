Sanjana Sanghi, in a rainbow co-ord set, is stealing the show

Sanjana Sanghi’s sense of sartorial fashion always manages to make her Instagram fans drool beyond words. The actor keeps updating the fashion game on a regular basis with envy-inducing attires from the shelves of the fashion designer whom she plays muse to. Sanjana, when not working for the big screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Be it a casual ensemble or a formal attire or looking gorgeous in the six yards of grace, Sanjana knows how to make an outfit look better.

Sanjana is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Om The Battle Within. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana in the lead roles, the film released on July 1. Sanjana is presently busy with the promotions of the film. On Tuesday, Sanjana attended the Press Run for Om The Battle Within in a stunning attire and made her fans drool, yet again.

Sanjana shared a few snippets from her fashion photoshoot and they are making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Erised and picked a rainbow co-ord set for the promotions in Dubai. Sanjana teamed a rainbow printed bra with a white border near to the waist with a pleated short skirt with the same prints. She layered her look with a rainbow printed jacket with lapel collars. For footwear, Sanjana matched her attire in white sneakers.

Sanjana further accessorised her look for the day in golden hoop earrings from the shelves of Dashia. “May all the color and joy in the world forever be ours,” Sanjana’s caption matched her attire for the day. Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by hairstylist Pushkin Bhasin, Sanjana wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a side part. Assisted by fashion stylist house Who Wore What When, Sanjana opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In pink eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel orange lipstick, Sanjana aced the look to perfection.