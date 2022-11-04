Sanjana Sanghi is a splash of colours in throwback pics from Diwali

Sanjana Sanghi celebrated Diwali in style. This year, the festival of lights was celebrated on October 24. With a lot of pomp, grandeur, lights and colours, Diwali was observed all across the country. From the streets being lit up to people decking up in new clothes to celebrities sharing snippets from their Diwali parties, the festival was a big gala party. Sanjana Sanghi also basked in the festivities in style. Sanjana’s colleague from the film industry Taapsee Pannu threw a Diwali bash for her friends and colleagues. The invitee list also included Sanjana. The actor later wrote that she had the best of her time in the party.

A day back, Sanjana shared a slew of pictures from the Diwali look. Pardon her for sharing it late, because she was busy living in the moment and forgot all about sharing the pictures on social media. Well, we all have been there. Sanjana, for attending Taapsee’s Diwali bash, picked up an ethnic ensemble and looked absolutely ravishing in it. Playing muse to fashion designer house DiyaRajvvir, Sanjana matched the colours and the vibe of Diwali in a multicoloured bright lehenga. Sanjana decked up in a sleeveless multicoloured blouse with a plunging neckline. She further teamed it with a long and flowy multicoloured skirt featuring geometric patterns. In a black dupatta with silver mirrorwork and maroon zari details at the borders, Sanjana perfectly aced the look. Take a look at her pictures here:

Sanjana further accessorised her look for the day in statement earrings and golden oxidised bracelets. The actor wore her tresses into a messy ponytail with a side part and decked up in minimal makeup to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, she gave fashion police a run for money.

