Sanjana Sanghi is the boss lady in sequined suit for best-dressed awards

Sanjana Sanghi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps dropping major cues of fashion for her fans with every snippet from her fashion diaries that she shares on her Instagram profile. Be it the six yards of grace or looking like a slay queen in a pantsuit, or a casual easy breezy ensemble for a day out with friends – Sanjana can do it all with equal fervour and sass. Sanjana is known for blending style and comfort effortlessly in her stunning attires. The actor attended the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022 a day back and shared a few snippets of her red carpet look on her Instagram profile. Needless to say, we are drooling.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s all about love’ for Sanjana Sanghi in a white satin dress

Sanjana’s formal fashion diaries are one of our favourites, and when it is merged with the necessary bling to make it more glam, it gets better, Sanjana’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and her Instagram profile stands witness to it. For attending the awards ceremony, Sanjana played muse to fashion designer Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar and picked a stunning pantsuit from the shelves of the designer. Sanjana decked up in a sequined maroon bra with a plunging neckline, and teamed it with a maroon embellished blazer, featuring zari and silver stone details. She further teamed her look for the day in a pair of sequined formal maroon trousers with wide legs, and heavy embellishment details. Take a look at her pictures here:

In sleek silver statement earrings and a black rings from the house of Aquamarine Jewellery, Sanjana accessorised her look to perfection. Styled by fashion stylist Meera, Sanjana wore her tresses open in messy wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Riya D Sheth, Sanjan decked up in maroon eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, as she gave fashion police a run for money.