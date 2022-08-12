‘It’s all about love’ for Sanjana Sanghi in a white satin dress

Sanjana Sanghi is on a spree of sharing fashion cues for her fans on Instagram. The actor keeps on slaying fashion goals like a pro. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire, Sanjana manages to make her ensembles look good by decking up in them. Sanjana, when not working for the big screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Sanjana’s fashion game is getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Sanjana, with every snippet from her fashion diaries, manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes of her look.

ALSO READ: Darlings Premiere: Sanjana Sanghi lets her co-ord set do all the talking

Sanjana, on Friday did it yet again. The actor brushed our blues of the day far away with a fresh set of pictures from her recent fashion photoshoot. For the pictures, Sanjana played muse to fashion designer house Zabella and picked a casual attire. Sanjana ditched ethnic ensembles and instead picked a white satin dress for the photoshoot. Sanjana's white satin long dress came with a plunging neckline, lined by lapel collars. The dress featured a wrap-around detail at the waist before cascading down with bodycon details and a thigh high slit. The dress added more drama to Sanjana’s look with feather details at the cuffs. “It’s all about love baby,” Sanjana accompanied her pictures with these words. Take a look at her attire here:

Sanjana further accessorised her look for the day in statement diamond danglers from the house of Vandals. Styled by fashion stylist Diya Subudhi, Sanjana wore her tresses open with a part of the front tresses tied backwards with a few strands left open around a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Pushkin Bhasin, Sanjana decked up in pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.