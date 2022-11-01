Sanjana Sanghi’s red floral lehenga is all about bridesmaid fashion goals

Sanjana Sanghi’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day. From casual attires for chilling out in the sun to showing us how to deck up for girls’ trips, to decking up perfectly for the festive season, Sanjana’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her best-dressed diaries. Be it a casual attire or a festive attire or an ethnic one, Sanjana believes in blending comfort, style and sass together and making her ensembles look better. The actor is an absolute fashionista and believes in keeping it minimal always. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis, and each of them ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Sanjana, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself from her work diaries in Jaipur, Rajasthan. When in Rajasthan, deck up like Sanjana Sanghi. The actor, for the pictures, played muse to fashion designer house Aachho and picked an easy breezy lehenga. Sanjana decked up in a red full-sleeved blouse with multicoloured floral patterns, featuring a plunging neckline and gathered-up details. She further teamed it with a long and flowy silk skirt of the same print that came with golden zari details at the ankles. With the pictures, Sanjana further added that these pictures were clicked right after she has a sumptuous Rajasthani meal. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sanjana accessorised her look for the day in a golden oxidised neck choker and jhumkas. She wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she looked every bit stunning in the ensemble. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sanajana aced the look to perfection.