Sara Ali Khan's bikini-clad Monday morning Instagram VS reality post is beachwear inspo: See pics here

If you also woke up today feeling the full force of Monday blues, then you are not alone. Atrangi Re actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to post two bikini-clad pictures of herself comparing what Monday morning on Instagram looks like and the reality. Her post hits us right in the feels. However, her bikini-clad looks have our full attention and gave us beachwear inspiration.

Sara took to Instagram on January 10, and with two amusing posts, she showed that Monday mornings are as bad for her as they are for everyone else. She posted two pictures on her stories - one showed her serving a suave pose wearing a one-shoulder bikini set, and the other seems to be a photo clicked just after the actor got out of her bed.

Take a look at Sara's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara captioned the first story, "Monday morning for Instagram," and for the second, she wrote, "Monday morning in reality."

In the first picture, Sara slipped into a printed ocean blue bikini set featuring tropical print in pastel blue, mustard, turquoise blue and pink shades. It features a one-shoulder bikini top with a square neckline and ruffled details. The actor wore it with matching high-waisted bottoms and a messy ponytail.

Sara Ali Khan's bikini-clad photos give us beachwear inspiration.

For the second look, Sara looked stunning in a multi-coloured printed bikini top teamed with a bikini T-shirt with an extremely cropped hem and printed slogan on the front. She teamed it with solid black high waist mini shorts featuring a lace border on the hem. The star left her locks open in the 'just out of bed' photo.

What do you think of Sara Ali Khan's beach look?

Meanwhile, Sara starred in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film was released to mixed reviews on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. Currently, the actor is shooting for Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal in Indore.

