Sara Ali Khan in gold lehenga choli and black bodycon dress looks like a dream

Ever since she joined the industry, Sara Ali Khan has proven her sartorial prowess more than once. The actor has displayed a strong affinity for traditional ensembles, but that never stops her from experimenting with modern silhouettes. Be it on the red carpet or an ad shoot, Sara never fails to mesmerise us with her collection of traditional outfits or dresses.

Recently, Bollywood stylist Tanya Ghavri shared throwback pictures of Sara from an ad shoot. They featured Sara in two starkly different attires, one was an intricately designed lehenga, and the other was a bodycon ensemble. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that she looked drop-dead gorgeous in both attires, proving she can rock both the lehenga and a bodycon dress with effortless ease.

In the first image, Sara was wearing a gold Manish Malhotra lehenga and choli. The lehenga was replete with silver thread work and sequins all over. As for the choli, it featured a plunging wide square neckline adorned with gota detailing. The choli also had heavily embellished quarter length sleeves and matching sequin and thread work on the front.

The Kedarnath actress wore the lehenga with pretty gold earrings, a matching necklace and intricate bangles. She tied her locks in a side-parted braid. With blush pink lip shade, glowing face, highlighted cheekbones, mascara-laden lashes, shimmery eyeshadow and well-defined eyebrows, she completed her make-up.

Coming to Sara’s second look, she wore an off-the-shoulder ensemble for the photoshoot. The voguish all-black look made the diva stand out. The dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette, which accentuated the star’s curves, and long sleeves.

Sara paired the sensuous ensemble with a dainty necklace with a pretty silver pendant and matching earrings. She left her tresses open in a middle parting and styled them in soft waves. For make-up, Sara opted for mascara to enhance her lashes, pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, on-fleek eyebrows and glowing skin.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re. It is being directed by Anand L Rai. The star is playing the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will release on August 6, 2021. Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, which also starred Varun Dhawan.

