Sara Ali Khan is a princess in 3 lakh ivory gown for Atrangi Re album launch with Akshay Kumar

Actor Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar launched their upcoming film, Atrangi Re's album, with a special concert in Mumbai. Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Irshad Kamil and AR Rahman attended the event. For the event, Sara transformed herself into a princess wearing beauteous ivory embroidered gown and served a contemporary look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara posed with her co-star Akshay Kumar and smiled at the photographers during the photocall at the launch event. She looked lovely in the intricately designed ensemble from the shelves of the designer clothing label Rahul Mishra.

Sara Ali Khan at Atrangi Re album launch. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sara's contemporary ivory look is a great outfit for this wedding season and will transform any bride-to-be's trousseau. If you wish to add this piece to your wardrobe, we know how you can buy the exact same outfit online. But more on that later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan personifies royalty in floral embroidered lehenga worth ₹2 lakh

Sara Ali Khan in Rahul Mishra clothing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The ivory gown comes adorned with Pichwai hand embroidery done all over the ensemble. It features a sheer neckline, shoulders and long sleeves, cinched waist, fitted torso, scalloped hem, and a detailed ghera. The heavy sequin and beaded embellishments add a dreamy look.

Sara Ali Khan in ivory gown. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Keen on adding Sara's gown in your closet? Called the Pichwai Hand Embroidered Gown, this ensemble comes at a whopping cost that may burn a hole in your pocket. It is worth ₹2,99,500.

The Pichwai Hand Embroidered Gown. (rahulmishra.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara chose minimal styling for her gown, making it the highlight of her fairytale look. The actor left her tresses open in a centre parting and accessorised the ensemble with a sole statement ring and pumps.

Sara chose minimal accessories to style her gown. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The star opted for a glossy pink lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and winged eyeliner to glam things up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Aanand L Rai, it will have an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter