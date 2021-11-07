Sara Ali Khan is a royal princess in hand-painted raw silk lehenga, see pics inside

Actor Sara Ali Khan is an Indian wear loyalist. The star is most comfortable in her off-duty clothes - fuss-free kurtas and anarkalis. However, her style game reaches new heights when she steps out wearing bespoke lehenga sets. Her repertoire includes pastels, metallics, hand-painted pieces. And most recently, she gave her followers another stunning lehenga moment that is completely bookmark-worthy if you are planning your wedding trousseau.

Looking like a royal princess, Sara slipped into a gorgeous hand-painted lehenga set by designer Tarun Tahiliani for an advertisement shoot. The designer himself posted the actor's photo on his Instagram page. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri conceptualised Sara's ethnic look. Keep reading to take a closer glimpse at her look and find out how she styled it.

The hand-painted lehenga set is from Tarun Tahiliani's Timelessness collection. The multi-coloured silk lehenga features hand-painted chevron patterns and intricately crafted jamewar kasheeda borders.

Take a look at the photos here:

Sara seamlessly paired the lehenga set with an off-the-shoulder midriff-baring blouse and a chanderi zari dupatta.

The blouse featured intricate embroidery and sequinned patterns. As for the dupatta, it came replete with floral threadwork and patti borders; matching the lehenga's waist embroidery.

The Kedarnath actor accessorised the lehenga set with stacked gold bracelets, gold layered necklaces and matching earrings.

Centre-parted tresses styled in soft waves, subtle pink eye shadow, mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin completed Sara's beauty picks.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter. The star made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath in 2018. She will be seen next in Atrangi Re, directed by Anand L Rai. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in key roles.

