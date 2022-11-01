Sara Ali Khan is undeniably gorgeous in her latest photoshoot, shows printed cotton suits will forever stay in style

One thing you need to know about Sara Ali Khan is that the actor loves wearing cotton suit sets. Though the star's on-duty looks on the red carpets or star-studded events feature elaborately-designed sarees or heavily embellished lehenga sets, she reserves the cotton suits for the off-duty days. Sara has them all in her wardrobe, from chikankari suits to breezy anarkalis and printed kurta sets. And her gorgeous looks prove that this style statement will forever stay in vogue. Sara's latest photoshoot in a floral printed breezy cotton kurta with matching pants and a dupatta backs our claim.

Sara Ali Khan is undeniably beautiful in a printed cotton suit

On Monday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram page to share pictures from her latest photoshoot. "Mastering others is strength, mastering yourself is true power - Lao Tzu," Sara captioned the photos. It shows the star sitting by a small pond covered with Lotus plants and striking dreamy poses for the camera. She slipped into a cotton suit set for the shoot. It features a long kurta, matching pants and a dupatta in a mint green shade. If you want to upgrade your office or daily wear wardrobe, Sara's suit set is a perfect pick. Keep scrolling to know how the star styled the ensemble. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan in off-shoulder mini dress brings sunshine to OTTplay Awards 2022)

Regarding the design details, Sara's mint green-coloured kurta comes decorated in floral motifs in pink and dark green shades. It features a V neckline, full-length sleeves, side slits, gold patti borders on the trims, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Lastly, Sara completed the ensemble with matching straight-fitted pants and a zari dupatta adorned in scalloped gold patti borders and a matching floral print. For the accessories, Sara went with multi-coloured green and pink bangles, gold and white bead jhumkis, a dainty nath and a green bindi.

In the end, Sara chose centre-parted open locks, glossy pink lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

