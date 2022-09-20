Karan Johar wants to know who will be Sara Ali Khan's 'shauhar', we can't take our eyes off her bag: All pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar were clicked exiting the Mumbai airport last night. Soon, pictures and videos of the duo having a fun interaction with the paparazzi and slaying comfy airport fashion statements made it online. While fans loved a particular moment from the video where Karan embarrassed Sara by talking about her 'shauhar/husband' to the paparazzi, we couldn't take our eyes off the bag she carried. The star is known for her quirky handbag collection and often flaunts them on her various outings. Keep scrolling to see the photos.

Sara Ali Khan's KitKat bag at the airport

On Monday night, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar arrived in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the filmmaker and the Atrangi Re actor at the airport. The duo kept their airport looks comfy by sporting athleisure fits in coordinated colours. While Sara donned a green crop top and pants set, Karan wore a grey printed jumper and track pants. Lastly, Sara's contrasting red sling bag became the highlight of her airport look. See it below. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan sweats it out with fun boxing session in new video: Watch here)

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Often seen making a case for OTT accessories, Sara Ali Khan likes to couple her outfits with oversized earrings, bright manicures and jewellery, especially when she is in her off-duty clothes. Sara's go-to mantra to elevate casual outfits is add-on accessories. With the airport look this time, she picked a quirky Kit Kat-themed sling bag in red, white and silver, chunky white sneakers with laces, and red nails.

If you're someone who loves to play with statement accessories, Sara's unique bag will surely get everybody around you talking. It is a perfect pick for your casual wardrobe or athleisure fits while doing brunches with friends, late-night dinner dates with your partner, or running errands around the city.

Check out the viral video featuring Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next and Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.