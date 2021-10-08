Sara Ali Khan makes us fall in love with her Udaipur ethnic fashion on Navratri

Another day, another fashion goal set by Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who is simply killing the millennial fashion game when it comes to ethnic wear during her ongoing Udaipur trip this Navratri. From mustard churidaar to floral palazzo set and traditional Rajasthani Bandhani Bandhej dupatta, Sara flaunts her love for desi outfits this Navratri and we are taking fresh fashion cues from the diva to slay the ethnic looks this festive week.

Taking to her social media handle, Sara has been regularly keeping fans updated with her outfit of the day, whether on a visit to a temple or soaking in sunset view atop a hill or enjoying her time in the lap of nature by the lakeside. During all these outings, one thing remains constant - Sara glamorously opting for ethnic wears.

During her visit to Karni Mata temple of Udaipur at the onset of Navratri, Sara was seen donning a plain mustard kurta that came with full sleeves and a simple round neck. She paired it with a matching churidaar lower and a similar coloured dupatta with red stripes on either end.

Sara Ali Khan in mustard churidaar set (Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Completing her attire with a pair of juttis, Sara accessorised her look with a set of bangles in one hand and a tiny bindi to ace the ethnic vibe. Leaving her luscious tresses open and swpet on one shoulder in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Sara posed by the idol as she wished fans on Shardiya Navratri.

Sara Ali Khan wishes fans on Navratri (Instagram/saraalikhan95)

While staying at a resort, The Oberoi Udaivilas, Sara was seen flaunting a breathtaking look while catching a sunset by the lake in a boat. The actor was dolled up in a spotless white kurta and churidaar, layered with a multicoloured, traditional Rajasthani Bandhani Bandhej dupatta.

Pulling back her tresses into a neat high ponytail hairstyle, Sara accessorised her look with a pair of dainty dangler earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, the Simbba star opted for a dewy makeup look and we are totally in love with her desi style.

Sara Ali Khan in white churidaar kurta with Bandhani Bandhej dupatta (Instagram/saraalikhan95)

At Bohra Ganesh Temple, Sara donned a pink half sleeves kurta and teamed it with a pair of white base sharara pants that sported pink and green floral prints. She layered the two pieces with a sheer white dupatta that too sported pink and green floral prints all over.

Completing her attire with a pair of white juttis that came with multicoloured embroidery, Sara accessorised her ethnic look with a pair of silver jhumkis. For this look too, Sara left her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle and opted for a dewy makeup look to ace the minimalistic vibe.

Sara Ali Khan in a palazzo set (Instagram/saraalikhan95)

If you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse, these ethnic wear styles are a must-have for your summer wardrobe.

