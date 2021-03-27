Sara Ali Khan resonates desires of all new age brides in Manish Malhotra lehenga

Sara Ali Khan has been keeping quite busy with the shoot and wrap up of her film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar, as well as with other committments including playing muse for Bollywood's most-loved couturier, Manish Malhotra's latest collection, Nooraniyat. The designer's official Instagram handle shared images of Sara in a series of pastel hued lehengas playing the perfect 'new age bride'. Sharing never seen before images of the Kedarnath actor, the caption read, "Laden with a geometrical maze of sequins, Sara Ali Khan glints in a seamless blend of grace and #Nooraniyat glamour in our glimmering roseate lehenga wrapped in tonal drape resonating with the desires of every new age bride!"





In another post, Sara can be seen posing against the picturesque background of The Leela Palace in Jaipur in a heavily sequinned pink lehenga. The designer's handle shared the unseen images with the caption, "The beautiful Sara Ali Khan dazzling in a metallic soiree, Swirling in our #Nooraniyat array, Blazing in the alchemy of colour, With dancing rays on warm shimmer. A castle upon the clear water, Gleaming like a soothing flower."





While Sara took to her social media profile to announce that she had finally wrapped up shooting for the Aanand L Rai film, sharing a series of photos from sets of the film in which she can be seen with her costars and her director, writing, "That’s a film wrap. Ek saal baad . Thank you so much Aanand L Rai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

She went on to thank her co-star Dhanushya, writing "Dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey 🤝 and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots)."

And concluded by thanking Akshay, sharing, "And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir."