Sara Ali Khan turns Cinderella and icy mint millennial bride in new pics

Sara Ali Khan channeled her inner Cinderella when she walked the red carpet for the 66th Filmfare Awards and the real life princess looked every bit the part. The Kedarnath actor wore a blue tulle couture gown by luxury designer brand Aadnevik and had leather and lace details around the waist, she accessorized with rings, sporting minimal, rosy make-up and had her hair secured in a low pony tail with loose strands framing her face. Sara wore silver stilettoes to complete her look. Her look was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Sara shared images of herself in the outfit with the caption, "Cinderella Story."

Sara also recently played muse for designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection Nooraniyat, and the designer recently shared more unseen pictures of the Coolie No 1 actor in an icy mint lehenga with a full sleeved blouse with skin-coloured mesh for the back to his feed. Sara sported minimal makeup and had her dark hair cascading down her back, wearing earrings and hand accessories to complement her ensemble.

The designer shared several photos of the Love Aaj Kal actor, one caption read, "An ethereal mist in the midst of #Nooraniyat, @saraalikhan95 captured in an atmospheric setting of precision craftsmanship characterised by the unmissable “Israr” bodice possessing an unmatchable elegance that harmonises perfectly with modern pursuits!"

Another set of images had the caption, "Imbued with the serenity of our icy mint ensemble embodying our desirable 'Israr' bodice with a sheer back in ivory and silver embroidery, an exemplary choice for a millennial bride where the edge always seeks precedence!" On the professional front Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re in which she will be seen portraying a double role. She was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 film, Coolie No 1.