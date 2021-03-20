IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear

  • The designer most recently shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan actor dressed as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan's pictures in stunning Manish Malhotra outfits for his latest collection Nooraniyat have been doing rounds of the internet since several days and we simply can't get enough. Most recently Bollywood's favourite designer took to his personal and brand's social media handles to share images of the Kedarnath actor looking absolutely stunning in bridalwear, as well as other pieces from his collection. The designer most recently shared pictures of the Love Aaj Kal actor dressed in a deep red heavily embellished sherwani and matching lehenga and Sara can be seen traipsing around the picturesque and palatial exteriors of the Leela Palace in Jaipur in the couture fashion film that the designer showcased his collection through.


Another post features Sara as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga with the caption, "Sara Ali Khan is an incarnation of a graceful bride portraying an ethereal Nooraniyat joy." The lehenga is paired with a tulle sea green dupatta and heavy polki jewellery with jade coloured stones to complement the ensemble.


Another post in which the Coolie No 1 actor is wearing a midnight blue lehenga and matching sherwani, noth heavily embellished with zardozi, gota, sequins, and worn with a plain midnight blue bustier inside. Sara acceroized her look with minimal rings and a big nath. The photo was captioned, "Sara Ali Khan is a paradisal dream engulfed in the Nooraniyat gleam."


Previously the designer had posted pictures of the 25-year-old actor in a black lehenga with heavy zardozi embroidery in both gold and silver, tassles on the bottom of the blouse as well as the sleeves. The dupatta for the ensemble was made of grey tulle and had a heavy black border with embroidery matching the lehenga. The designer introduced the bodice that featured a plunging neckline as the Noor bodice. Sara's look was accesorized with big kadas and a huge maang teeka, the image was captioned, "She walks in beauty, like the starry night, swirling in the glory of the Nooraniyat light. So soft, so calm, so eloquent. Exhibiting the craft of every element."


On the professional front, Sara will next be seen alongside Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The designer most recently shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan actor dressed as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models wearing pieces from Suneet Varma's newest collection.(Instagram)
Models wearing pieces from Suneet Varma's newest collection.(Instagram)
fashion

LFW 2021: Suneet Varma's new range symbolises importance of staying mentally fit

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Suneet Varma presented his women's wear collection on Friday at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Summer dresses are the new IT thing and a lot of divas are being spotted in them. From spaghetti straps to minis and midi dresses, it's time to get your easy breezy dresses out and style them up just like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh.(Varinder Chawla)
Summer dresses are the new IT thing and a lot of divas are being spotted in them. From spaghetti straps to minis and midi dresses, it's time to get your easy breezy dresses out and style them up just like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh.(Varinder Chawla)
lifestyle

Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet show how to style summer dresses, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Summers are here and it is time to get those easy-breezy dresses out. Take cues from Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh to get on trend with the summer outfits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
fashion

Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in 2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:12 PM IST
  • Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy recently shared snippets from a photo shoot with her fans. The stunner wore a velvet co-ord monochrome set that was the perfect mix of boardroom aesthetic with a touch of chic vibe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty looks like Belle in new video(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)
Shilpa Shetty looks like Belle in new video(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Belle from Beauty And The Beast or Shilpa Shetty? The actor twirling in chic yellow summer dress reminds us of the Disney character. What do you think?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani flaunts two new stunning looks (Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)
Kiara Advani flaunts two new stunning looks (Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)
fashion

Kiara Advani looks like magic as she flaunts two new looks by Manish Malhotra

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • Manish Malhotra recently shared a glimpse from Kiara Advani's fitting session in which the actor can be seen flaunting two stunning looks. We are speechless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta having a gala time in Mussoorie(Instagram/ neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta having a gala time in Mussoorie(Instagram/ neena_gupta)
fashion

Neena Gupta keeps her holiday look casual in hoodie and classic denim shorts

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta is currently holidaying in Mussoorie and rocking a comfy-casual look. The fashionista is enjoying her time in the hill station and making us want to pack and go for a holiday as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80(AP)
Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80(AP)
fashion

Elsa Peretti, famous Tiffany jewellery designer, dies at 80

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • Elsa Peretti, who became famous for her jewellery designs, breathed her last on Thursday night. She died in her sleep at home in a small village outside Barcelona, Spain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models at (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Models at (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Zing of eclecticism  

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:00 PM IST
It’s hard to picture a Suneet Varma show minus his unshamedly whizz-bang sexiness
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta(Instagram)
Masaba Gupta(Instagram)
fashion

Not just the industry, designers, the consumers have also changed: Masaba Gupta

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Masaba Gupta, one of the go-to designers for Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone and now an actor herself, says she has become careful when it comes to picking projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models present creations from Ritu Kumar's latest collection(Instagram)
Models present creations from Ritu Kumar's latest collection(Instagram)
fashion

2020 was a perplexing year that put us, our capabilities to the test: Ritu Kumar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Ritu Kumar is walking the talk with her new collection 'Mismatched' that she presented on Thursday at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
African inspired outfits are seen on a mannequin in the Alara luxury store in Lagos, Nigeria March 12, 2021.(REUTERS)
African inspired outfits are seen on a mannequin in the Alara luxury store in Lagos, Nigeria March 12, 2021.(REUTERS)
fashion

With traditional fabrics, Nigerian designers fashion a new aesthetic

Reuters, Lagos
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
More and more people are thinking about African luxury "in terms of how we live on a day-to-day basis ... not just for celebratory moments."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anamika Khanna shares insight on creating fashion designs while socially distant(Instagram/anamikakhanna.in)
Anamika Khanna shares insight on creating fashion designs while socially distant(Instagram/anamikakhanna.in)
fashion

Anamika Khanna shares insight on creating fashion designs while socially distant

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST
As the coronavirus pandemic has made everyone in the fashion industry rethink their relationship with their work, designer Anamika Khanna asserts that it is important to adapt and innovate with time while creating art amid Covid-19 lockdowns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amyra Dastur rocks summer-apt co-ord set from Zara for Koi Jaane Na promotions(Instagram/amyradastur93)
Amyra Dastur rocks summer-apt co-ord set from Zara for Koi Jaane Na promotions(Instagram/amyradastur93)
fashion

Amyra Dastur rocks summer-apt co-ord set from Zara for Koi Jaane Na promotions

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Adding an air of freshness to her stylish summer wardrobe, Amyra Dastur slew Day 1 of promotions for Koi Jaane Na in a green check bralette top and high waist trousers from Zara which were a natural head-turner and we can’t help but swoon over the sexy silhouette
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi Pednekar was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, slaying in a stunning summery dress.(Varinder Chawla)
Bhumi Pednekar was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, slaying in a stunning summery dress.(Varinder Chawla)
lifestyle

Bhumi Pednekar is all about that easy breezy vibe in floral dress on day out

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • During one of her recent casual outings in Bandra, Mumbai, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted wearing a beautiful summery floral dress which she teamed with a Gucci shoulder bag and a pair of beige heels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP